Every year, students at Spaulding Elementary have the opportunity to participate in an art contest to showcase their art on the front and back of the next year’s agenda as well as the front of next year’s student folders. After reviewing more than 100 submissions we are proud to announce our contest winners. Gracelynn Kerrigan’s artwork will be displayed on the front of student folders for the 23 – 24 school year. Eden Wood’s artwork will be on the front of the 23 – 24 school year agenda and Emilie Burgan’s artwork will be on the back of the 23 – 24 school year agenda.