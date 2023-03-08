Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress on February 16, 2023, which would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct clinical trials on using cannabis for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain.

Currently, VA physicians can not prescribe marijuana usage to veterans, even in thirty-seven (37) states where it is legal to use cannabis. The VA officials have stated that participating in “state marijuana programs,” such as the State of Ohio, will not affect veterans eligibility for VA care and services.

The Senate version of the Medicinal Cannabis Research Act was passed out of the Senate Affairs Committee and is similar to S. Bill 1467, which was introduced during the last Congressional Session. The Senate Bill for the 2023 version was introduced by Senators Jon Tester and Dan Sullivan.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester called the proposal an important step in giving veterans more options in how to deal with lingering health issues caused by their military service.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve options when it comes to treating the wounds of war, which is why VA needs to have a better understanding of how medicinal cannabis plays a role in their healing,” Commented Senator Tester.

The House of Representatives’ bipartisan version of the Cannabis Study Bill was cosponsored by representatives Lou Correa and Jack Bergman.

The proposed legislation would authorize the VA to implement a comprehensive research plan into cannabis and to include studies on how its usage would impact the veteran’s overall quality of life.

The proposed clinical trials would look at the effects of different forms of cannabis, potencies and methods of marijuana delivery, along with the direct impact on specific ailments of suffering veterans.

In 2017, the National Academy of Sciences found “conclusive or substantial” evidence that cannabis is helpful in treating chronic pain problems, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders.

“It is our Nation’s responsibility to ensure that any treatment for veterans with PTSD or chronic pain stemming from their service-related injuries is both safe and effective,” said the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Associate National Legislative Director Naomi Mathis.

“As such, the DAV is proud to support the VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act of 2023 and applauds Rep. Correa (of the House of Representatives) for his forward-thinking leadership in introducing this important legislation,” concluded Associate Director Mathis.”

The DAV is just one of over twenty (20) veterans’ service organizations that have pushed for changes in cannabis legislation for veterans for many years.

According to Jeremy Butler, the Chief Executive Officer of the Iraqi and Afghanistan Veterans Association (IAVA), “Eighty-eight percent of IAVA members support the research of cannabis for medicinal purposes and veterans consistently and passionately have communicated that cannabis offers effective help in tackling some of the most pressing injuries we face when returning from war.”

My Opinion: Although many veterans service organizations have urged Congress to enact legislation that would allow VA physicians to prescribe cannabis for the treatment of PTSD and chronic pain, the legislation has not been enacted.

The main stumbling block, or obstacle, in making this happen is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has classified marijuana-based products as a Scheduled I Controlled Substance. This classification is reserved for chemicals with the potential for high abuse risk and considered having no clinically accepted medical use.

I certainly concur with the assessment made by Senator Dan Sullivan, a co-sponsor of the proposed legislation. “Medicinal cannabis is already in use by thousands of veterans across the country,” said Senator Sullivan. “But we don’t yet have the data we need to understand the potential benefits and side effects associated with this alternative therapy.”

Passing the Medicinal Cannabis Research Act would be the first step in the process of obtaining the necessary data. The FDA should make an exception with this VA trial and see what the findings are.

Over twenty (20) veteran service organizations (VSOs) and countless thousands of suffering veterans would urge Congress to pass this legislation and have the FDA grant the exception for the trial.

However, only time will tell if Congress would take the necessary actions to enact the Medicinal Cannabis Research Act. VSOs, like the DAV, will continue to closely monitor the situation, as it develops.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant. He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.