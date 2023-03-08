Shining a spotlight on the exceptional volunteers in Clermont County, the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation proudly announces the recipients of the prestigious 30th Annual Salute to Leaders Awards.

“Salute to Leaders is an extra special, long-standing tradition of honoring our unsung heroes in Clermont County,” said Park National Bank Vice President-Commercial Cash Management and event committee co-chair Cyndy Wright Sellers. “Sharing the good news of amazing volunteers gives us a chance to pause and appreciate how blessed we are.”

A community tradition for three decades, the Salute to Leaders Awards has honored volunteer citizens, groups, heroes, and leaders for their contributions to the Clermont County community.

The Honorees for each community are chosen by the individual township and city representatives. They are given to outstanding individuals and groups who have made a positive impact on their communities.

The Honorees in the categories for county-wide awards are nominated by the public. The winners are determined by the Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Salute to Leaders event committee.

2023 Salute to Leaders Honorees:

Batavia Township Award: Jeanna Weiderhold

Goshen Township Award: American Regulators

Miami Township Award: Karen and Brian Wikoff

Ohio Township Award: New Richmond Garden Club on the Ohio

Pierce Township Award: Michelle Balside

Union Township Award: Bill Mues

Washington Township Award: Dave Henson

Wayne Township Award: John Pringle

Williamsburg Township Award: Julia Hess

City of Loveland Award: Patricia Furterer

City of Milford Award: Edward Brady

Community Project Award: Kim Bush, Rescue Me Animal Advocacy

Education Award: Steffani Diesel Slone, Batavia Elementary PTO

Health Award: Clermont Senior Services Volunteer Guardians: Linda Bourquin, Charissa Cook, Lisa DeFrank, Heather Horine, Randy Longbottom, Monica May, Pamela Rada, Ellen Tom, Bonnie Trombley, Fred Van Keuren, John Wloszek, Jane Crenshaw

Over ‘n Over Award: Lisa Davis, Clermont County Board of DD

The Up ‘n Over Youth Leadership Award: Ivy Stephan, Clermont Northeastern High School

The William H. Over Leadership Award: Kerry Bryne, TQL

Business Partner of the Year Award: Steve Kelly, Miami Township Fire & EMS

Non-Profit Partner of the Year Award: Lydia Burns, Allied Construction Industries

“The Clermont Chamber Foundation is looking forward to honoring these well-deserved leaders in Clermont County. This heart-warming program is a staple in our community and provides the opportunity for us to rally around and publicly recognize these unsung heroes,” said Clermont Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joy Lytle.

The Honorees will be recognized on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with a dinner and awards ceremony at the Oasis Conference Center in Loveland. Tickets are available online at ClermontChamber.com or by calling (513) 576-5000.