Clermont DD Superintendent Dan Ottke listened as Levi Chapman (right) and Gabriel Snow (middle) explained information about their Cub Scout Pack and the questions they would be asking during their interview with Ottke and members of the Clermont DD Board. Photo courtesy Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Members of Scouts BSA Cub Scout Pack 676 interviewed Clermont DD Superintendent Dan Ottke before a recent board meeting at the Wildey Center. The Scouts conducted an informal discussion with Ottke prior to the board meeting and then presented information about their Scout pack just before the meeting began. They asked meaningful questions such as: “How can children like us get involved in awareness for the people you serve?” “What are the biggest challenges you, as an administrator, face?” and “What is your most important responsibility?”

After the Cub Scout question and answer segment, visitors from the SNAPDragons presented information about their sports program. SNAP stands for Special Needs Athletic Program and has been in the Clermont County area for 15 years. It includes soccer, basketball, softball, and cheer opportunities for children and teens with special needs. The Cub Scouts were so impressed and interested in the group that they expressed an interest in attending an upcoming game. They were able to attend a SNAPDragons basketball game on Sunday, February 19 to cheer for the athletes.

Scouts often attend community meetings as part of the requirements to obtain certain badges. Clermont DD was excited to host them at this meeting and look forward to seeing them again at future events.