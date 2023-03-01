Four UC Clermont adjunct art faculty members will share their work in the college’s Art Gallery through March 24. The exhibit will kick off with an opening reception Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Participating artists are Katherine Gibson, an educator and painter trained as a metalsmith who brings a sociological perspective to her work; Mark Hanavan, a Cincinnati native and painter who has completed multiple public murals; Kevin Leigh-Manuell, a multidisciplinary artist whose work highlights the commonality in the human form and natural world; and Cody Schriever, a New York native and painter. All the artists teach part time at UC Clermont, and three are graduates of UC’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning.

“The UC Clermont Art Gallery enables our larger community to experience many different forms of artistic expression, and offers our students the opportunity to find deeper, richer connections between classroom curricula and firsthand exposure to the exhibitions,” said Nikki Vargas, associate director of marketing and community arts. “Our adjunct faculty help foster those connections, both face-to-face and online, and often students are inspired when they see their professor’s artwork formally displayed in the gallery. It’s important for us to showcase the amazing talent we have at the college.”

The UC Clermont Art Gallery is located in the Snyder building on the college’s campus at 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia, Ohio. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at https://ucclermont.edu/about/community/arts/art-gallery.html.