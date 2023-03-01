Communities are convening to share input on solar farms and learn more about Ohio Senate Bill 52, which went into effect in 2021 and provides new opportunities for county commissioners and township trustees to participate in the siting of solar and wind projects in their communities.

As reported in last week’s edition of The Clermont Sun, an estimated more than 100 residents turned out for a Feb. 14 Tate Township Trustee meeting focused on solar farm policy, and all are invited to attend a public hearing on March 2 with the topic focused on solar farms and zoning in Washington Township.

A tri-township (Batavia, Jackson, and Williamsburg Townships) meeting was scheduled for March 8 at the Williamsburg Township offices, relative to a proposed solar farm, but that meeting was canceled on Feb. 28.

Ohio Senate Bill 52 was passed by the 134th General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine and went into effect on Oct. 11, 2021, according to the Ohio Power Sitting Board website.

The law provides new opportunities for county commissioners and township trustees to participate in the siting of solar and wind projects in their communities, explains the OPSB text.

The Tate Township Trustees invited representatives from the Clermont County Planning Department to speak at their Feb. 14 meeting. Taylor Corbett, Clermont County Planning and Zoning Department and Scott Gafvert, Economic Development Specialist presented information to the residents.

During that meeting, it was explained that all types of solar use must be considered when the Township Planning Commission designs a plan for the community and that careful attention to the current and future needs of Tate Township should be reviewed in order to find spots to put/allow solar use and not allow solar use.

Clermont County is encouraging the Tate Township Planning Commission to design a “functional plan” that stands alone on each of the four types of solar projects, according to the meeting summary. Once the plan is finalized, the trustees will pass a resolution to adopt the solar zoning plan and present it to be used by Clermont County Planning Department when accepting or rejecting any future solar projects within Tate Township.

It was reported that Corbett stressed to the residents that Clermont County wants all the townships in Clermont County to create “good, well thought out, evidence-based” plans.

Corbett suggested that the township host at least three public meetings to get input from residents.

Ahead of the March 2 Washington Township meeting, Washington Township Trustee Chairman Dennis Cooper said that the Washington Township Trustees scheduled the public hearing to discuss solar farms in the township and the public’s view on zoning.

As, Senate Bill 52 was signed into law on October 11, 2021, Michael McNamara, director, Clermont County Community and Economic Development explained what has precipitated all of this recent activity from the county and local governments.

He said in an email interview that the Clermont County Commissioners have not taken a position on alternative energy since the passages of Senate Bill 52.

“That coupled with HB 501 has provided expanded opportunity for local land use decisions when it comes to renewable/alternative energy,” McNamara said. “The goal of the Clermont County Community and Economic Development Department has been informing the 14 townships about the law and what local land use controls are available to them.”

Among other things, House Bill 501, Township Omnibus Bill, permits counties, townships, and municipalities to regulate small solar facilities of less than 50 megawatts.

McNamara added, “These meetings, which are held by the individual townships, are also a way to involve the community in an informed manner about solar and other renewable energy options.”

McNamara said that the Clermont County Community and Economic Development Department hopes to see community engagement and evidence-based discussion /direction.

“The department has provided information to serve as a guide for local officials,” he added.