This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $1,500 scholarship to a graduate of Loveland High School. Shelter Agent Valerie Long sponsors and partially funds this scholarship. A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipient. The committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year. The student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects. Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship will be available in January and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31st. For more information, interested seniors should contact their high school counselor or principal or Shelter Insurance Agent Valerie Long.

The Shelter Insurance® Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies – offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 15 states via a network of local insurance agents. The Shelter Insurance® Foundation is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.