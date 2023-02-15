West Clermont High School’s Symphonic 1 Band was one of three high school symphonic ensembles invited to participate in the Ohio Music Education Association Professional Development Conference (OMEA PDC) held in Columbus earlier this month. The OMEA PDC is the third-largest music conference in the country. Every spring, bands across the state prepare recordings to submit for consideration in a blind audition. The 2021-2022 WC Symphonic 1 Band’s performance of “Until the Scars” by John Mackey earned this invitation to participate in the 2023 conference. Kings High School’s Symphonic Band and Lakota West High School’s Symphonic Winds performed joint concerts with WC’s Symphonic 1 Band in late January as the three ensembles prepared for this prestigious event.

The WC Symphonic 1 Band includes fifty-five musicians. Over the past five months, these students spent about 140 hours learning music and refining their repertoire. Director Brian Fischer selected a variety of songs that demonstrated a range in level of difficulty and showcased the ensemble’s talent. These musical selections included “Autobahn” by Ryan George, “The Hounds of Spring” by Alfred Reed, “Round Me Falls the Night” by Vincent Persichetti, “Spoon River” by Percy Grainger, “Songs of Old Kentucky” by Dr. Brant Karrick, and “Rolling Thunder” by Henry Fillmore.

The WCHS band staff is composed of Director Brian Fischer and Director of Percussion Ryan Reed. Additional support is given to each section by Lydia Myers, Zach Poller, Aimee Schrameck, and Johnna Simmons. WC Bands thanks composers Richard Saucedo and Dr. Brant Karrick for sharing their time and talent with these students. West Clermont Middle School Band Directors Aimee Schrameck and Scott Morgan teach the district’s younger musicians to read music, care for their instruments, and play fundamental scales and songs. This year’s sixth-grade band is the largest since Amelia and Glen Este High Schools merged to create West Clermont High School in 2017.

Members of the community have an opportunity to hear the WCMS bands, the WCHS concert and symphonic bands, jazz band, and Winter Percussion Ensemble perform at the Music and Meatballs fundraiser on Saturday, April 22. For additional information about this event, please visit: https://wcwolvesband.com/music-and-meatballs/.

West Clermont High School is located at 4101 Bach Buxton Road in Batavia and is part of the West Clermont Local School District. To contact the band for performances, make a donation, or become a sponsor, please contact booster.president@wcwolvesband.com.