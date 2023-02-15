“The Caregivers Program was designed by Congress to be a “Clinical” Program first, not a “Benefit” Program,” said the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) Cincinnati Caregiver Support Program Manager Amanda List.

She was speaking to thirty-eight (38) attendees at February’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) meeting. TheManager was asked to provide a comprehensive briefing of the VA’s Caregivers Program, as a continuing part of Chapter #63’s Education/ Information Program for our disabled veterans.

“The DAV was the main proponent of the VA’s Caregivers Support Program and we had been lobbying Congress for this Program,” said Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith. “It is certainly the responsibility of the DAV to ensure that the Program is working for our disabled veterans.”

The VA’s Caregiver Support Program consists of two (2) separate programs. They are: the Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC).

According to the VA, the PGCSS is the “core” of the VA’s Caregivers Support Program. This program provides peer support mentoring, skills training, coaching, telephone support, online programs and referrals to available resources to caregivers of veterans.

In order to acquire assistance from the PGCSS, the veteran must be enrolled in the VA’s health care and be receiving assistance from a caregiver in order for the designated caregiver to participate.

According to the VA, the PCAFC offers the veteran enhanced clinical support and services for caregivers of eligible veterans who have a serious injury (or illness) and require in-person personal care services, among other requirements.

The primary difference between the PGCSS and the PCAFC Programs is that the PCAFC provides a monthly stipend; health care benefits and beneficiary travel (as applicable).

On October 1, 2022, the PCAFC’s eligibility was expanded to encompass veterans of all eras. Previously, VA’s Caregiver Support Program was limited to disabled veterans who served during specific time periods.

According to Program Manager List, caregivers of veterans may be eligible for this Clinical Program if the veteran sustained a serious injury in the line of duty. If the veteran is approved by the VA for this Program, the veteran may select one (1) primary caregiver and up to two (2) secondary caregivers.

“The VA established criteria, at this time, for enrollment within the PCAFC,” said the VA Representative.

The veteran has a serious injury, including a serious injury, that was incurred in the line of duty while on active duty. For the purposes of the PCAFC, serious injury means any service connected disability that is rated at seventy (70%) or more that is assigned by the VA.”

“Many veterans have a misconception that just being rated at seventy (70%) percent automatically qualifies them for the PCAFC Program,” commented Chapter Commander Steve Smith. “The veteran must be in need of in-person personal care services for a minimum of six (6) continuous months based on certain conditions.”

The VA has developed an Activity of Daily Living (ADL) checklist or questionnaire.

The ADL verifies proof of one (1) of three (3) conditions that the disabled veteran must possess. First, the disabled veteran must have an inability to perform an activity of daily living. Second, the disabled veteran must have a need for regular or extensive supervision or protection based on symptoms or residuals of neurological or other impairment or injury.

Third, and lastly, the disabled veteran must have a need for regular or extensive instruction or supervision without which the ability of the veteran to function in daily life would be seriously impaired.

The VA Program Manager indicated that for more information on the eligibility criteria veterans/caregivers should refer to the VA’s Factsheet at https://www.caregivers.va.gov/pdfs/FactSheets/CSP Eligibility Criteria Fact Sheet.pdf.

Manager List said that the staff at the VA Caregiver Support Program at the VAMC Cincinnati is dedicated to assisting veterans and their caregivers in the PCAFC and the PGCSS Programs. She advised anyone interested to contact her at (513) 780-6552 or Erica Human at (513) 458-9261 and they will assist them through the PCAFC or PGCSS application process.

If veterans are determined to be eligible for participation in the Caregivers Program, the primary caregiver may receive a monthly stipend, paid directly to the caregiver, and mental health counseling. They may also receive access to health care insurance through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA).

Other activities that a primary caregiver may receive are certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the veteran to appointments and at least thirty (30) days of respite care per year, for the veteran.

For specific details concerning the travel aspect, caregivers should discuss this with their VA Coordinator. Respite care is a short-term relief for someone else to care for the veteran while the caregiver is taking a break.

For secondary caregivers, they may receive mental health counseling; certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the veteran to appointments and at least thirty (30) days of respite care per year, for the veteran.

Program Manager List pledged to work with all caregivers of veterans. In September of 2022, the Caregivers Support Program had 55,000 caregivers enrolled nationwide. During the first two weeks in October, the VA received 10,000 applications for the Caregiver Support Program.

Following her presentation, the VA Representative asked if anyone was interested in applying for the Caregivers Support Program and three (3) hands from the audience were raised, including Ms. Becki Riley. “It’s a worthwhile Program and I certainly am interested in participating,” said Unit #63 Auxiliary Member Riley.

In her conclusion, Manager List strongly agreed with the remarks made by VA Secretary Denis McDonough, on October 12, 2022, in that, “We have made a powerful impact in the lives of Caregivers and their Veterans.”

“Supporting Veterans means supporting Veteran Caregivers. There cannot be one without the other,” continued Secretary McDonough. “And at the VA, I promise you, there never will be. We will support Veteran Caregivers and all Caregivers because it’s the right thing to do – for them, and the loved ones they care for.”

Commander Smith presented Ms. Amanda List with a 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin for her presentation and for her dedicated service to our disabled veterans. “The Caregivers Support Program is something the DAV has fought for our disabled veterans,” said Smith. “We are determined to make this Program a success.