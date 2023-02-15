Forty-seven members of the Batavia High School/Great Oaks chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) recently qualified for state competition.

Competitive events are an integral part of BPA. The goal of the program is to provide all business students with the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills learned through their business management classes. During competitions, students demonstrate occupational competencies and expand leadership and human relations skills.

State qualifiers are: Aerianna King and Luke Maxfied – Banking and Finance; Logan Slaughter – Economic Research Individual; Nidhi Patel and Nathan Kulbe – Personal Financial Management; Abdus Rehmani and Lily Boerger – Fundamental Word; Zander Butcher and Ryley Hare – Intermediate Word; Cienna Koeppe and Landynn Schubert – Basic Office Systems; Brandon Royse – Advanced Office Systems; Breana Rivero – Fundamental Spreadsheets; Emma Brock and Derek Richardson – Legal Procedures; Rachel Noschang, Tori South and Linnea Winkler – Administrative Support Team; Brent Mullis – Administrative Support Research; Tate Bein and Sydnie Pelle – Business Law and Ethics; Zach Cope, Dominic Hannah, Connor McElfresh and Jess Roller – Podcast Production Team; David Flandermeyer – Entrepreneurship; Lucas Filla, Avery Hauck and Trevor Ranly – Small Business Management Team; Aidan Duh – Interview Skills; Cy Gibson – Advanced Interview; Cameron Tho – Extemporaneous Speech; Colton Roberts – Human Resource Management; Keith Bell – Ethics and Professionalism; Sami Reardon – Prepared Speech; Alex Collier – Presentation Management Individual; Samantha Auth, Kyla Sauter, Emily Steiner, Morgan Tepe – Presentation Management Team; Julia Wolfe and Paige Collier – CD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding; Paula Lugo-Salgado and Isaac Bell – Health Insurance and Medical Billing; Sophia Hartman and Presley Fletcher – Health Administrative Procedures; and Hailey Slaughter – Health Leadership/Special Topics.

The qualifiers will travel to Columbus for competition March 9th -10th. Students also have the opportunity to qualify for national competition in Anaheim, California April 25th – 30th.

Chapter advisor and business teacher Angie Kovacs said, “This is the largest group we have ever had qualify. They set a new record every year.”

Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the leading student organization for members pursuing careers in business, information technology and other related careers. Students are enrolled in the Great Oaks business management satellite program at Batavia High School.