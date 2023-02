Jenny Lynn Wallace (ne Schnarrenberg) was born on October 8, 1976, and passed away after a long battle with cancer on January 19, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her father Jay H Schnarrenberg. She is survived by her two children Chrystal Wallace and Andy Wallace, one grandson Jeremiah Alsip, her mother Peggy Schnarrenberg, her brother Jay P (Sabrina) Schnarrenberg, six nieces Kortney Weber, Raven Schnarrenberg, Jayde Schnarrenberg, Sierra Schnarrenberg, Millie Schnarrenberg and Lori Schnarrenberg, one nephew Jared Schnarrenberg and a great-niece Lillian Behymer.

Jenny graduated from UC Clermont in May 2015. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2019. She loved her dog Freckles, her family, and especially her grandson Jeremiah.