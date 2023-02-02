Jay Heber Schnarrenberg was born on Dec. 24, 1950, and passed away on Dec. 13, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Gerald “Jerry” Schnarrenberg. He is survived by his wife Peggy Schnarrenberg, sister Jill Chumley, two children Jay P (Sabrina) Schnarrenberg and Jenny Wallace, 9 grandchildren Kortney Weber, Chrystal Wallace, Andy Wallace, Raven Schnarrenberg, Jayde Schnarrenberg, Sierra Schnarrenberg, Millie Schnarrenberg, Jared Schnarrenberg and Lori Schnarrenberg and two great-grandchildren Lillian Behymer and Jeremiah Alsip.

Jay loved boating on the river, listening to his albums, taking his grandkids on four-wheeler rides, and gave them a $2 bill every year for their birthday.

Photo is of left “Big Jay” Schnarrenberg, right Peggy Schnarrenberg, top “Jay Bird” Schnarrenberg and bottom Jenny Wallace.