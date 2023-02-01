On January 23, 2023, the United States Supreme Court issued a determination which would negatively impact disabled veterans and their receiving of retroactive disability compensation payments.

Their decision was issued in a case, entitled Arellano v. McDonough, and ruled that the specified one-year application window for disabled veterans to receive benefits retroactive to their discharge date cannot be extended.

Adolfo Arellano was previously awarded disability compensation for payments effective the time he filed an application for his disability claim in 2011.

However, Arellano, who received a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2011, was medically discharged from the Navy in October of 1981. He wanted his disability compensation benefits to be retroactively provided for the time period 1981 to 2011.

The Navy sailor was on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Midway when it collided with a Panamanian freighter. The collision almost crushed Arellano and he was swept overboard, while other shipmates were injured or killed.

In 2011, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) determined that the collision had given the sailor psychological symptoms and issues, specifically schizoaffective disorder, and bipolar disorder with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The VA determined that Arellano’s PTSD was directly linked to the collision at sea and caused service-related trauma.

Arellano’s brother, who was his designated caregiver, filed the disability compensation claim to the VA in 2011. The lawyers hired for the case stated that the extent of Arellano’s disability prevented his brother from filing a disability claim to the VA earlier.

The lawyers for Arellano cited a federal statute to receive months of retroactive benefits, if they file within one year of becoming disabled.

They also cited a legal principle of “equitable tolling,” which provides individuals leeway on time limits in extraordinary circumstances.

The Navy veteran was initially turned down by the VA for thirty (30) years of retroactive monetary compensation benefits. Later, Arellano appealed the decision to the VA’s Court of Appeal, who also denied his claim for retroactive compensation benefits.

Continuing his quest for retroactive benefits, he then appealed his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the summer of 2021. All twelve (12) judges at the Court of Appeal agreed and ruled that Arellano was not entitled to retroactive compensation benefits.

The Supreme Court heard Arellano’s Appeal in October of 2022. In January of 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the VA and against Arellano.

The reasoning of the Supreme Court’s opinion was that Congress, when they enacted the statute, did not want the principle of “equitable tolling” to apply because of their detailed instructions for when a veteran’s claim for benefits could be retroactive for compensation.

My Opinion: There are many things to consider in this case. First, I am truly sorry for the pain and suffering Adolfo Arellano endured since his military service ended. He should have been treated better!

Second, why did Arellano’s brother, who was his designated caretaker

wait nearly thirty (30) years, after Arellano was discharged, before filing the disability claim with the VA?

Arellano could have been receiving proper care and medical services from the VA for his pain and suffering, in addition to the monetary compensation requested in the retroactive benefits. Arellano’s lawyers never addressed what prevented his brother from filing a claim earlier.

Third, a quick calculation of Arellano’s requested monetary disability compensation for a veteran with a 100% disability rating for a thirty (30) year time period is over $612,000. This is the amount Arellano was entitled to if he (or his brother) would have filed the claim when he was discharged (or within a one-year period after his discharge.)

Fourth, the case of Arellano v. McDonough may have a bearing on another pending case that the Supreme Court is hearing this session, that is, of the plight of 6,720 Edgewood Arsenal veterans. These veterans were sworn to secrecy by the Army about being exposed to laboratory experiments and testing with 254 chemical agents from 1950 to 1975.

Fifth, several veterans service organizations (VSOs) have supported Arellano in that he was deprived of his monetary compensation benefits. If the Navy veteran, or his caretaker brother, would have contacted any of the VSOs, like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), this unfortunate situation would have not occurred.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County) Adjutant. He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com