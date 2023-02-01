I have a SiriusXM radio. I listen to mostly country stations like “The Highway.” I just happened to change the dial to “Willies” the other day, and what did I hear? “El Paso!” Marty Robbins-long time ago! I think I have told you before about my father’s love of country music, especially western country. He played guitar and had a wonderful singing voice. I was of course attracted to rock n roll! My father hated it. I learned to love country music and tried to talk about it with my friends. They didn’t get it. Not cool!

We could play music while in the lunch room. Everyone bought their favorites. So one day I took “El Paso.” Someone popped it in the cassette player and out came, “Out in the west Texas town of El Paso, I fell in love with a Mexican girl.” Everyone just stood there quietly; no dancing, no singing, nothing. Kids at the tables just kept eating. Needless to say, the cassette was removed from the player before the end of the song. They never heard “One little kiss and Calena goodbye!” So it was not a hit with the teens, but I loved it and still remember it word for word. So let’s go back a little; remember — “Always on my Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” and “Take me home, country roads.” How about “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “Stand By Your Man,” “It Must Be Love,” and “Act Naturally?” I wonder how many songs I know. How many do I know the exact tune and the exact words to? Hundreds. I remember writing an essay at the kitchen table while listening to country radio. Music was always playing at my house. My sister Nancy played piano by ear. We sisters learned to sing together standing at the piano and singing hymns. Friends came to listen. Music is always in my head. I wake up in the mornings with some song playing in my head. I sit up and wonder where it came from. In my opinion, the best female singer of any genre, pop, country, etc. is Patsy Cline. Lost at an early stage of her career. Her voice is so full of feeling. I wonder how many hits she would have had.

I hope you love country music. How about “Wait in the Truck,” “Thank God, Til You Can’t,” or “Don’t Come Lookin’” (That guy Is Hot!)? I could go on and on and on. God Bless you and may your memories be full of country music!