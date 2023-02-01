Pierce Township is in the process of updating its Land Use Plan and township officials want to hear from you.

Eddie McCarthy, Planning and Zoning Administrator for Pierce Township said that typically, the Land Use Plan is updated every five to ten years. Pierce Township’s Land Use Plan was last updated in 2013.

Pierce Township has already conducted a community survey. Results from the 2022 survey are available online at https://piercetownship.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/November-2022-Land-Use-Survey-Executive-Summary.pdf.

“We had a lot of valuable feedback; we had more than 500 responses to our survey,” McCarthy said. “The information we received back has been pretty robust to this point.”

Now, at this step in the process, Piece Township is inviting the public to participate in its Land Use Plan Open House, of which two are planned:

– Meeting Option 1: February 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Clermont County Library, located at 58 Maple St. in Pierce Twp.

– Meeting Option 2: February 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierce Township Administration Building, located at 950 Locust Corner Rd. in Pierce Twp.

McCarthy explained that the materials will be the same at both meetings and township leaders will be asking for your input on:

– The Draft Future Land Use Map.

– Draft Vision & Goals for future development.

– Visual preference options for Open Spaces, Commercial Buildings, and more.

According to information shared by Pierce Township about its Land Use Plan, the township is in a stage of transformation with the addition of a portion of the Former Village of Amelia, a sharp uptick in residential development, and the effects of COVID-19.

The Land Use Plan will serve as a blueprint for guiding growth in the township.

The Land Use Committee has been set up to help make sure that the Land Use Plan incorporates the following:

– Community Vision.

– Existing Plans.

– Land Usage.

– Goals, Policies, and Implementation.

McCarthy said that the township is on schedule and hopes to adopt the Land Use Plan in early spring.

He encourages all to take part in the open house and planning process.

“It’s going to be a lot of conversation and circulation, and a pretty open format, so you can spend as much time or as little time as you like,” McCarthy said. “We want to meet as many people as possible throughout the community.”