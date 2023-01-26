Roger Dean Rust, 53, of Withamsville, Ohio, passed away on January 16, 2023. He was born January 10, 1970, in Cincinnati, OH.

Roger was the beloved son of Gene Dale (deceased) and Ivory Jean Rust. Devoted father of daughters Cheyanne and Kay-Cee. Loving brother of Glenn, Tina, Gene Dale Jr (deceased). Dear uncle of Myron Jr. Caring husband and best friend of Liz Rust.

Others to mourn his loss are nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Roger cherished his time with Cheyanne and Kay-Cee; they were his pride and joy in life. Thankfully, he was available to assist in caring for his mother Ivory. Roger recently found solace in the word of God and had his bible at his side. He enjoyed grilling out, cooking for his family, playing the guitar, and attending live concerts.

With the support of his daughters, his brother Glenn and his faith in God he was trying to overcome the challenges in his life. He will be missed.

Friends and family are invited to gather at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. www.ecnurre.com