The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 649 has selected Brian Thomas and the 55KRC Morning Show as the recipient of their January Business of the Month Award for supporting VVA Chapter 649’s mission, promotion of their activities, and for their continued support of veteran’s issues throughout the Greater Cincinnati community. VVA 649 President, Ken Williamson, presented the award to Brian Thomas. The Business of the Month award recognizes local businesses and organizations that support the mission of Chapter 649.