Sparks will fly February 10-12 in Loveland, the “Sweetheart of Ohio.” The City of Loveland is pleased to announce Hearts Afire Weekend is returning.

The city-wide event celebrating Valentine’s Day debuted in 2022 and delighted attendees with unique activities including an ice sculpture walking tour, fire twirlers, and a game village made of ice.

“The city has a large Independence Day Celebration each year. This is our July 4th of the winter,” remarked Ben Capodagli, owner of local business Cappy’s Wine and Spirits, which hosted a charity date auction and a vow renewal ceremony with Elvis during the 2022 event.

The 2023 Hearts Afire will take place the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Most activities will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. Again, the celebration will feature live ice carving, outdoor decorations, and fire elements. Of course, the popular ice sculpture walking tour will return; this year, the tour features approximately 25 unique sculptures.

Local businesses in the city’s Historic Downtown and Loveland-Madeira Road Corridor will bring the heat with shopping and dining specials, as well as unique activities and open houses. Some of the weekend fun includes:

“Galentine” night Charity date auction

Valentine-themed variety show

Chasing Cupid 5K

Arthur Murray dance lessons

Hearts Afire Valentine Pageant

In the spirit of love, the event will give back to the community. The city is partnering with the Loveland Stage Company. The community theater needs to raise approximately $100k to fund a new HVAC system. On Feb. 10 and 11, the theater will host Crushin It, a valentine-themed variety show. Admission information is available.

Additionally, the city is hosting a Hearts Afire Valentine Pageant at the Loveland Stage Company on Feb. 11 for children ages 1-4. This is a fun pageant that will be judged by the Loveland Valentine Ladies, a local group of women known for their community service. All proceeds will go toward the theater’s HVAC fundraiser.

Full activity details, schedules, and maps will be posted at https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/hearts-afire/. If your business is interested in participating, please contact Misty Clark at Loveland City Hall at (513) 707-1437.