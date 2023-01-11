The Clermont Chorale is proud to announce its Winter 2023 Masterworks performance, including the state of Ohio’s premiere of Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare”, as well as “Little Organ Mass” by Franz J Haydn. “Illuminare” is Elaine Hagenberg, a contemporary American composer’s first extended work.

The Clermont Chorale is Clermont County’s only community choir whose mission is to connect greater Clermont County singers and audiences through timeless and innovative musical experiences. The Clermont Chorale consists of high school through adult singers not only from Clermont County but from other areas outside the county.

This concert will include not only the choir but also an orchestra and pipe organ accompaniment as well as a guest soloist. Performances are January 20 at 7:00 pm at Anderson Hills Church, 7515 Forest Rd. Cincinnati and January 21 at 7:00 pm at Milford First United Methodist Church, 541 Main St, Milford. Tickets are available online at clermontchorale.org or at the door. You are also invited to our Silent Auction before the concert, starting at 6:30 and throughout the intermission, at the Milford venue.