Recently, West Clermont High School and Middle School Competition Cheer Squads competed at the Lebanon Spear-It Challenge. The WCHS Game Day squad received first place. The WCHS Traditional Squad received second place and won the “Best Tumbling” award for the day. The WCMS took home first place and Most Entertaining for their Game Day routine. They also received second place for their Traditional squad, along with winning the Jump Off & Tuck Off awards! West Clermont High School competition squads are looking forward to their next competition at Centerville on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Coaching team: WCHS Britney Love and Mandy Samson, and WCMS Beth Lammers and Ashley Boske.