Members of the Brown County Shotokan Karate Club traveled to Philadelphia, PA, and participated in the 42nd ISKF National and International Goodwill Tournament. The results are as follows:

Greg Esz – 2nd place Senior Men’s Black Belt Team Kumite (sparring).

Zander Smith – 3rd place Youth Mixed Beginner Kata and 3rd place Youth Beginner Kumite.

Jim Oberschlake – tournament referee, arbitrator, and assistant ring chief judge.

Laura Graham – 2nd place Senior Women’s Black Belt Kata, 3rd place Senior Women’s Black Belt Kumite, 2nd place Senior Mixed Black Belt Team Kata, and 2nd place Senior Women’s Black Belt team Kumite.

Tim Cofrancesco – 2nd place Senior Mixed Black Belt Team Kata, and 2nd place Senior Men’s Black Belt Team Kumite.

