Mariemont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are proud to recognize Andrew Bove, a West Clermont HS 2022 graduate, as their DAR Good Citizens scholarship winner. Part of the scholarship includes a written essay on the topic of what good citizenship entails. Andrew’s essay was sent onward to the state level of the Ohio Society of Daughters of the American Revolution where his essay was chosen for yet another scholarship out of several hundred other essay submissions.