Joseph D. Nicholas, a resident of Amelia, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on December 4, 2022. He was born in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Cona Bell Nicholas.

Joe was the beloved husband of Debora Nicholas (nee Prindle) for 20 years, the loving father of Tracy Gibbons (Dennie), David Jacobs (Cathy), Spencer Jacobs (Sylvia), Kenneth Ratliff (Valerie), and the late Paul Jacobs and Joseph Nicholas Jr., cherished grandfather of Kirstie, Shelby, Rachel, Cheyeanne, Dylan, Nicholas, Caitlin, Lauren, and the late Zachariah and five great-grandchildren, dear brother of the late Robert, Roy, and Ralph Nicholas and Betty Boggs. Joe was a skilled craftsman and Jack of All Trades, who could fix anything. He was incredibly kind and gave his time, energy, and knowledge to anyone who asked for his help.

Family and friends were invited to his visitation on Thursday, December 8 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. The funeral service was held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com