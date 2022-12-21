Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Erika Goodwin, and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences/Director of Nursing, Dr. Julianne Krebs. Closing remarks were delivered by graduate Krista Seaman.

The 2022 PN graduating class includes (*denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society):

From Adams County, Krista Leigh Seaman* of West Union;

From Brown County, Ryan Joe McBride of Georgetown, Kelsie Anne Schiedeler of Winchester, Dezirae Ann Valentine of Felicity, and Kalene Nicole Yost of Georgetown;

From Clermont County, Sarah Elizabeth Buckley* of Williamsburg and Paige Marie Martin of Bethel;

From Clinton County, Jamison Lowell Reed#;

From Hamilton County, Courtney Breanna Grace Saunders of Cincinnati;

From Highland County, Tabitha Lynn Smith of Hillsboro.

“This is an exciting time to enter nursing practice. There are great opportunities for licensed practical nurses in many areas of healthcare not previously available – Congratulations graduates,” Krebs said.

For more information about Southern State’s health sciences programs, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.