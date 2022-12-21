The public is invited to provide comments to the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers on a project application submitted by Nestle Purina PetCare Company.

Comments on the proposed project will be accepted through Dec. 29, 2022.

According to a public notice issued on Nov. 29 from the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, the proposed project area is located in Williamsburg Township.

The applicant is listed as Casey Hansen, Nestle Purina PetCare Company (Nestle Purina), 3002 Afton Drive, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

According to the notice, “The proposed project would be located within the watershed of the East Fork Little Miami River in Batavia. The waters on-site flow to an unnamed tributary to the Kain Run, an indirect tributary to the Little Miami River, a traditional navigable water of the United States.”

The description of the proposed work is described as follows, “The applicant has requested a DA authorization to permanently discharge approximately 12,849 cubic yards of dredged and/or fill material into approximately 4,423 linear feet (0.55 acre) of streams, 5.29 acres of wetlands, and 0.45 acre of open water in order to construct a new wet pet food manufacturing facility…. Specifically, the proposed project would involve the construction of manufacturing buildings for the installation of multiple production lines that produce several sizes of packaged wet pet food including the infrastructure and attendant features to operate the facility, such as utilities, parking lots, and stormwater management as shown in the attached Table 1 and depicted in the attached Table 1 and depicted in the attached drawing Sheet 2 of 2.”

Those with questions regarding the Public Notice are directed to contact Ms. Laurie Moore of the North Branch, at 937-271-9942, or by mail at United States Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District

Attn: CELRH-RDN Public Notice: LRH-2022-314-ELM, 502 Eighth Street, Huntington, West Virginia 25701-2070, or by email at laurie.a.moore@usace.army.mil.

Comments about the proposed project can also be submitted to Moore via mail or electronic mail.

The Sun reached out to Williamsburg Township officials about the proposed project and received a response from Doug Lefferson, Fiscal Officer for Williamsburg Township.

“At a December 7th meeting of the Trustees, some Township residents in attendance presented the Trustees with a Public Notice issued November 29, 2022. Certain residents had received this notice from the US Army Corps of Engineers. The Trustees had not previously seen this document. The Trustees indicated they would research and discuss this topic at the December 12th meeting. There was a discussion on this topic at the December 12th meeting. Proposals to the US Army Corps of Engineers, US Fish and Wildlife, or EPA are not directly in the Township Trustees purview. Any building plans would have to go through the Township’s zoning process. Nothing has been submitted to the Township at this time. The Trustees appreciated the citizens’ concerns and will continue to monitor and seek additional information from Nestle’ Purina.”

According to approved meeting minutes from Williamsburg Township, the Williamsburg Township Zoning Commission approved a request from Purina to change the zoning on the proposed project area from A-1 to Industrial on March 22, 2022.