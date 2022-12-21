Enjoy a cold winter weekend afternoon with a cozy blanket and a book from the Clermont County Public Library. At the same time, you can participate in the annual Cozy Winter Read program.

The Cozy Winter Read will take place Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 at the Library.

When signing up, guests will receive a pair of fuzzy socks and a package of chocolate drops as a gift, while supplies last. All ages can participate.

For very book you read and log into the Library’s online registration system, you will be entered to win a grand prize, which is a gift basket filled with cozy essentials. One grand prize will be given out in each branch. Winners will be announced March 5.

Complete details about the program are on the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, or call your local branch for more information.