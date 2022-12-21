Thanks to the Prysmian League of Northern Kentucky, the holiday gift wishes of 62 Bethel-Tate Local School District students are being realized.

Upwards of 600 items were gifted to needy students, all wrapped and dropped off at Bick Elementary School by Prysmian League members in four carloads full. The school served as the distribution spot for the gifts.

Second Grade teacher Mrs. Dillon spearheaded the gifting event along with the help of the district nursing staff and the resource coordinator.

Bethel-Tate Local Schools extends its gratitude to all who were involved in this special project. Community makes wonderful things happen!

The Prysmian League is “a team of wire & cable superheroes” representing the Prysmian Group’s “strong portfolio of brands, each using unique superpowers to meet the energy and communications needs of today and tomorrow.”