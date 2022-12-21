Goshen natives Makenna and Jacob Smallwood won national championships this season. Their brother, Jacob, finished second in his class. Pictured above (front row, left to right): Andrew Smallwood, Jacob Smallwood, and Makenna Smallwood. Back row: Amy Smallwood and Matt Smallwood. Photo provided.

There’s quite the racing dynasty forming in the northern part of Clermont County.

This past year, two Goshen residents brought home GNCC Racing national championships. Makenna Smallwood and Jacob Smallwood took first place in their respective classes while Andrew Smallwood finished second in his class.

Racing is in the blood of the Smallwood family. Matt Smallwood, the trio’s father, was racing before his children were born and he passed the love down to all three of his children.

Makenna, the oldest, started racing first. She moved up from the local level last year and the 2022 season marked her second at the national level.

“I didn’t know what to expect this year,” Makenna Smallwood said. “I didn’t start out too great. Halfway through the season, I was getting better and learning more and more as we went on. It was a great year.”

Having that one year of experience last season helped Makenna Smallwood get comfortable in the class. She picked some victories late last season and used that experience to boost her performance this year.

“I only raced locals [before 2021],” Makenna Smallwood said. “This is so much bigger. I was shocked last year. I didn’t really know where I stood against the girls. I got a few ins last year, that kind of boosted my confidence.”

Smallwood earned two third-place finishes in her first four races. She won her fifth race and finished fourth in her sixth. After a ninth-place finish in her seventh race of the season, she closed out the year by finishing first or second in each of the final five races to win the championship.

“I was kind of out of shape at the beginning,” Makenna Smallwood said. “I started going to the gym, worked out a lot more and worked hard to better prepare myself for the races.”

The work paid off as Makenna picked up three wins in her final five races to win the championship by five points.

“I was just so proud of her,” Matt Smallwood said. “Watching her not finish as well as she thought she would or expected to and [for her] to put her head down and say, ‘Listen, I’m going to work harder in the gym, I’m going to work out.’ She realized to race at the national level it’s not like racing local, the competition is not there but it is at the nationals. You have to be in the best physical shape, mental shape, riding shape. It’s a commitment.”

Mackenna entered the final race of the season in Crawfordsville, Indiana needing a victory to win the championship. She finished two seconds ahead of the second-place rider to take the win and the title.

“That was so much pressure on her and I,” Matt Smallwood said. ‘I had to make sure the quad was mantained to the fullest potential it could be and she had to go out and perform with that much pressure on her. She actually flipped the quad too, she jumped off, flipped it back over and took off again.”

Makenna, like her two younger brothers, is active in more than just racing. She’s a former basketball player for the Lady Warriors who now cheers for Goshen football and basketball. In addition to those athletic commitments, Mackenna does post-secondary studies at UC Clermont.

Jacob Smallwood, the youngest of the three, turned 12 years old earlier this month. Like his older sister, he has a lot on his plate in addition to racing.

Jacob plays basketball at Goshen Middle School during the winter but over the summer he was competing with Makenna and Andrew in nationals. With it being his first year in the circuit, Matt Smallwood wasn’t entirely sure how he would perform.

“We didn’t really know where he would fit in,” Matt Smallwood said. “This is his first year running nationals. When we started the season, we were just going out there to have fun and do your best and see where you stack up. We found out real quick.”

Jacob Smallwood took second in his first race. After skipping the second round, he placed second again in the third race of the season. He then won seven of his final 10 competitions.

“We were super excited,” Matt Smallwood said. “Jake’s the littlest one, he does it because his older sister and brother do it and he just kind of follows along and the next thing you know he’s starting to be the real deal. It’s fun to watch him grow.”

Jacob falls in line with the rest of the family on their feelings toward the sport of racing.

“It’s really fun to me,” Jacob Smallwood said. “I always have fun on the track racing with other people and I like spending my weekends in the outdoors riding a vehicle.”

“He’s very motivated,” Matt Smallwood said. “He’s very driven.”

Jacob saw the successes of his older siblings and used that as motivation to improve himself and emerge with a championship in his class this year.

“When I saw my brother and sister were starting to win a lot, this year it clicked for me that I could be a competitor too,” Jacob Smallwood said. “I started to put together a bunch of wins and pulled away with the championship like my older sister. It felt really good.”

Andrew Smallwood didn’t win a national championship this season but he came oh-so-close. Andrew finished second in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class by just three points after a technical error forced him to withdraw from a race early in the season.

“It was a really hot day and we just overheated,” Matt Smallwood said. “The kids were bottlenecked, a bunch of people were stuck and we got stuck behind them and the engine overheated. We didn’t think much of it…we didn’t want to ruin the motor. Looking back on it, it cost us a championship.”

That one tough-luck outing doesn’t detract from the year Andrew Smallwood had.

“He’s in the top class he can ride in for his age,” Matt Smallwood said. “He finished sixth in the entire nation for the youth riders. That’s his age all the way up to 16 years old.”

“I try to ride a lot, work out,” Andrew Smallwood said. “Work in the barn, get my quad ready.”

“He’s doing a lot of things off the track that most kids at 14 years old aren’t doing,” Matt Smallwood said. “He’s working outside, he’s riding a lot, We’re building a brand-new quad for him and he’s got his hands on that every step of the way.”

Being the only one of the siblings to not win the national championship is a bit of motivation for Andrew Smallwood as he prepares for next year as he rides in the top youth class next season.

“Jacob and Makenna always make fun of me because I got second,” Andrew Smallwood said.

That little good-natured prodding is a glimpse into the dynamic between the three siblings when they compete against each other at home.

“When they run here at the house it’s cutthroat,” Matt Smallwood said. “They push each other, they don’t want to be second. When they ride together, it’s like a national race in the backyard. They make each other better each and every day.”

That experience will help all three riders grow and improve. Andrew’s path to the national championship will be a tough one in the YXP1 class but he’s favored to win, according to his father.

Should he bring home the championship, all three Smallwood children would have a national title to their name. This year, only 14 total riders in Ohio won a championship. Two of them live in Goshen and all of them are stellar on and off the track.

“All three of them are straight-A students,” Matt Smallwood said. “It’s not like we’re doing all the work ourselves. They’re doing all the prepping the rids, they do all their maintenance. It’s neat to see.”

