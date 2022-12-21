Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Byron has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Batavia Post. The selection of Trooper Byron, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Batavia Post. Fellow officers stationed at Batavia Post, chose Trooper Byron based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Byron is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Byron joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 and has served at the Batavia Post throughout his career. Originally from Cincinnati and a 2005 graduate of Fairfield High School. In 2010, Trooper Byron joined the United States Marine Corps until 2016 when he ended his tour with an honorable discharge. Trooper Byron resides in Harrison with his wife, Melissa, and three children Milo, Contessa and Julian.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Christopher A. Phelps has been selected for the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Batavia Dispatch Center. The selection of Dispatcher Phelps, is in recognition of outstanding service as a dispatcher during 2022 at the Batavia Dispatch Center.

Sworn officers and dispatchers chose Dispatcher Phelps based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Phelps joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Batavia Dispatch Center throughout his career.

Originally from West Union, Ohio, Chris is a 2004 graduate of West Union High School. He resides in Mt. Orab with his daughter, Brinley.