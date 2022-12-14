Pictured, Santa greets Kennedy Ross of Westwood, with Bill Shula of Bethel at right. Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

In a tradition more than a century old, Santa reached into his sack and pulled out the best Christmas ever for more than 120 students with disabilities and other challenges at Cincinnati’s Roselawn Condon School.

“Every year, it’s the best Christmas,” said Bob McElroy, who doubles as Santa for the holiday party.

“I’m giving presents to the kids, but they’re giving me more,” said McElroy of Anderson Township. “Seeing those smiles is amazing.”

Roselawn Condon School serves more medically fragile students and more children with multiple disabilities than any other school in the Cincinnati School District.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati started the city’s first school for children with disabilities in 1919 when it created hospital-based classrooms and hired teachers to educate children who could not attend school because of their medical conditions.

Those early classes grew to become Condon School, which today is Roselawn Condon.

The Rotary support has been a constant for 103 years, as generation after generation of Rotary members read Christmas lists compiled by children and parents, and fill those wishes. Gifts this year ranged from adaptive jackets with sleeves and sides that unzip for children with limited mobility, to remote control cars, Batman figures, dolls, games, and “something pretty” to wear.

“For some of these students, this party is their Christmas,” said Mary Brandstetter of Columbia Township, who co-chaired the party this year with her husband, Bob.

“When a child puts food on his Christmas list, you realize how important this party is.”

Rotary members claim wish lists and go shopping.

“The goal is to make the kids feel special, to have something that was picked out, especially for them.”

Rotary members decorated the school cafeteria with balloons and garlands, served ice cream and cookies, and formed a robust chorus singing holiday songs.

Bill Stille of Union Township was part of the battery brigade, installing batteries and assembling toys. Mike Schatzman of Milford in Clermont County donned a blinking red nose as he helped Santa with his gifts.

Nancy Shula of Bethel called the party the start of the holiday season for Rotarians who have made the party part of their personal Christmas traditions.

As Santa pulled a brightly wrapped box from his sack, Zy’nadia Pope’s smile turned into a laugh as she bounced and hugged the box. Tiny fingers tore the paper – oh so slowly, making the magic last. Rip. Rip. Zy’nadia gasped. “I wanted that doll forever,” she said, drawing a sparkling Barbie close.

All around her, balloons bobbed, and grown-ups passed out ice cream and cookies. Kids were ripping colored paper from boxes. “I love Christmas,” Zy’nadia repeated again and again. “I love Christmas.”

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati was founded in 1910 as an organization of business and community leaders serving the community. The club has a special focus on children with disabilities and a motto of “Service Above Self.”

For information on The Rotary Club of Cincinnati, see www.cincinnatirotary.org