Violet Shuluga tallied eight points and three rebounds against St. Ursula. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Katie Tatum made seven three-point shots against Anderson on Monday, December 12. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Milford’s girls basketball team rebounded from a tough December 8 loss to Lebanon with a pair of convincing wins in their most recent matchups.

First off, the Lady Eagles held St. Ursula to just eight first-half points en route to a 60-45 win on the road on Saturday, December 10.

“We did not play very well Thursday night,” Milford head coach Matt Tolliver said. “We didn’t play defense, we didn’t hustle. I don’t know what the problem was. We really stressed Friday playing harder, playing together.”

Milford led 16-4 after one quarter and 29-8 at halftime.

St. Ursula went on a run in the third quarter, outscoring Milford 19-12 in the third period to cut the deficit to 41-27 entering the fourth quarter.

“We got careless with the ball, doing silly things,” Tolliver said. “We have a tendency to do that. We haven’t played four good uquarters yet. I think it’s because we don’t have experience. We only have two seniors, only three kids played varsity. They get a big lead and they kind of let off the gas a little bit.”

Milford won the final period 19-16 to seal the non-league win.

Miah O’Toole led Milford with 21 points. Kelsey McKenney had 12 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Violet Shuluga tallied eight points off the bench.

Katie Tatum tallied seven points for Milford. Alayna Gill scored five points with two rebounds. Aubrey Langodon had three points and two steals.

Jessica Correll and Rachel Morgan scored two points each. Ella Crompton didn’t score but did tally five assists, five rebounds and three steals.

“They really responded,” Tolliver said. “We made a couple lineup changes to maybe jar the kids’ attention. They had eight points and four of them came on our turnovers. They really couldn’t get anything in the first half.”

As a team, Milford shot 51.2 percent from the field. They made just three of 12 three-point shots but connected on 13 of 16 tries from the free-throw line.

“We haven’t shot the ball well this year for whatever reason,” Tolliver said. “We have good hsooters but we’ve struggled. I keep telling the girls, ‘Don’t worry, the shots are going to start going in. It’s a long season.’ It was good to have a game where we finally shot the ball well.”

Two days later, Milford returned to the court and picked up a come-from-behind win over Anderson 52-42.

The Lady Eagles trailed 16-8 after one quarter but cut that deficit to 24-19 at halftime. A 19-8 Milford advantage in the third quarter gave Milford a 38-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Milford outscored Anderson 14-10 in the fourth period to seal the win.

Tatum led Milford with 21 points, all on three-point shots. Her seven made threes tied a school record. Shuluga had eight points, five rebounds and five assists. O’Toole tallied 18 points and three steals. Cayden Smith had three points.

The two wins improved Milford’s record to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. Milford is scheduled to host Kings on Thursday, December 15.