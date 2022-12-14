Felicity’s girls basketball team battled for four quarters but in the end Bethel-Tate’s Lady Tigers proved to be up to the task.

The hosts outscored Felicity 25-18 in the final two periods to secure a 50-39 win at home on Thursday, December 8.

“We needed that,” Bethel-Tate head coach Gary Cowens said. “I was telling the girls, last year we could never say that we won two in a row. Now we have two in a row, good conference wins. That really helps us. We have a lot of young gils on the team an d some of them have never played high school basketball.”

The Lady Tigers led 15-12 after one period. Felicity trailed 25-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Cardinals scored six straight points to take a 27-25 lead.

“We just lost our composure,” Cowens said. “They turned it up a notch and we didn’t react to it fast enough.”

Injuries and foul trouble prevented Felicity from getting any closer. Bethel-Tate outscored the Lady Cardinals 8-6 in the third quarter and 17-12 in the fourth period.

“One of the better games I think we’ve seen this year,” Felicity head coach Josie Buckingham said. “Another tough loss, we’ve had quite a few here in a row and it always hurts, especially with a rival right up the road from us. We’ve really struggled thus far playing a full game. We’ve had a couple games where we start off really good and then we just kind of fizzle out. I really thought they were fighting and working hard, lot of effort throughout the whole game.”

Buckingham praised her players for how they worked through adversity and rallied from the deficit in the third quarter.

“We’re working on chemistry and they stepped up on that,” Buckingham said. “They’re playing together a lot more. We have our moments, we’re still growing and learning to play with each other. There’s always going to be some hiccups and stuff but they keep fighting. They’re a good group of girls who want to work hard. It’s just a matter of building that chemistry and growing up a little bit.”

Angela Jones led Felicity with 18 points, several of them coming on contested shots.

“She’s got a fire in her,” Buckingham said. “She wants to be the one scoring, she will do whatever she has to do. She gets the crap beat out of her every single day. She had to get taken out, got looked at by the trainer tonight and was like, ‘Josie, I’m ready to go back in.’ She’s a tough one…she opens it up for us. They faceguarded her tonight, which I expect to see through the whole year.”

In addition to Jones’ output offensively, Felicity had several other players step up.

“We had a couple more people in the books tonight through scoring, which was awesome,” Buckingham said. “A couple people have just been scared, low confidence. They stepped up a little bit tonight, they were confident, they were ready to knock down shots. That was awesome.”

Bethel-Tate was led offensively by Sam Tolliver, who tallied 18 points and 14 rebounds. Abbie Dunn scored 13 points. Ashley Bee finished with 11. Sophia Ladd tallied three points. Jordan Zeller and Ally Thompson had two points each. Haley Johnson finished with one point and 10 rebounds.

“Last year, we were kind of stagnant, slowed down and we didn’t score many points,” Cowens said. “Coach Johnson said, ‘How about we start getting the ball and running up and down the floor?’ We’ve got all these young kids, we can get people in and out and get them breaks and stuff like that. When we first started doing it, we were just getting rebounds and throwing it thinking they’re going to be there and it doesn’t work that way. Tonight was a good showing of the kind of difference we want from last year to this year.”

Bethel-Tate currently sits 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division. Felicity is 1-7 overall, 0-4 in league play.

The Lady Cardinals travel to East Clinton on Thursday, December 15. Bethel-Tate travels to Blanchester.