Clermont Senior Services has named a new CEO after longtime CEO Cindy Gramke retired in October.

Bill DeHass replaces Gramke as the new CEO of Clermont Senior Services, a private nonprofit organization that provides services to seniors in Clermont County.

Gramke served as the organization’s Executive Director/CEO since 2012.

In 2021, she shared her plans for retirement with the Clermont Senior Services Board of Trustees, and she worked closely with Board leadership on succession planning, according to a press release from Clermont Senior Services.

DeHass joined Clermont Senior Services in 2006 as an Intake Coordinator. He was promoted to Director of Community Services in 2015 and named Chief Operating Officer in January 2022, according to the press release.

Speaking about DeHass, Lisa Jackson, Co-Chair of the organization’s Board of Trustees is quoted as saying, “Bill understands the needs of Clermont County’s older adults and is passionate about delivering a broad range of home and community-based services to enable them to remain as active and independent as possible. His hands-on experience educating Clermont seniors and connecting them with the services we offer – as well as the advocacy work he championed as the past Chair of the Association of Professionals in Aging – position him to advance our mission into the future and provide ‘Service with Heart.’”

DeHass holds an Associate of Science from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Kentucky University.

DeHass currently chairs the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana of Governments’ 5310 Oversight Team and serves on the Family Services Planning Committee in Clermont County.

Looking back on Gramke’s years of service, Jackson said that the organization is grateful for Gramke’s service and dedication to the seniors in our community.