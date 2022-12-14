The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance is pleased to share that the City of Loveland will once again be transformed into a beautiful wonderland for the Christmas holiday.

On December 17, visitors can enjoy carriage rides, a train ride, complimentary tastings, crafts, holiday beverages, a trolley ride, Christmas entertainment and a few new items in historic downtown Loveland. Entertainment will be in the center of town next to the live nativity scene and inside many businesses.

CeeCee Collins, President of the chamber shared that “there will be so many fun activities such as train rides, caroling and Santa’s Wonderland, just to name a few! This is such a great event where the businesses want to give back to everyone that has patronized and visited in downtown. They truly appreciate everyone supporting local businesses and hope they will return to enjoy all of the Loveland area. There will be many samplings and give-a-ways for all ages to enjoy!”

This event will be held rain, snow or shine.

For all of the information visit the chamber website, www.lmrchamberalliance.org .