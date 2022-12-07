Every year the Clough Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Cincinnati Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and other local Veteran organizations place wreaths on the graves of the fallen service members at Spring Grove Cemetery. Last year through the rainy weather the wreaths decorated the Civil War Soldiers’ graves. We honor those that served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our great country. If you would like to sponsor a wreath, please go to Wreaths Across America , Spring Grove code is OHSGCC and Clough Valley DAR code is OH0216P. Please join Clough Valley DAR for the Ceremony and to help place the wreaths at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati on December 17th at noon.