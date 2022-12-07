Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is excited to welcome Tara Kitzmiller to their New Richmond office at 28 Front St. For over two decades, Tara has lived in Cincinnati and admits to being “passionate about this great city!” Serving all of Greater Cincinnati and beyond, Tara was drawn to the New Richmond office for their community-minded focus. “All the agents there are very active in their communities, participating in events and fundraisers,” Tara says. “That’s something I believe in too.”

Kitzmiller promises a transparent, energetic, knowledgeable and professional service experience to all her clients. “I am tenacious and ready to fight for you!” Kitzmiller can be contacted at 513-460-2394 or findinghomewithtara@gmail.com