Santorelli Dance Center, established in 2016 instructs dancers of all ages from babies to adults in ballet (including pointe), contemporary, jazz, tap, hip hop and musical theater. Expanding SDC’s commitment to dance education, the studio now offers the opportunity for dancers to earn prestigious honors in Dance Arts

The National Honor Society for Dance Arts™ (NHSDA) is a program of the National Dance Education Organization. It is one of the most exciting benefits that NDEO offers its Institutional Members. The Secondary Program (grades 9-12) benefits students by recognizing their artistic merit, academic achievement, and leadership throughout their educational experience (Junior High – Collegiate). Certificates are granted at each level of induction, opportunity to receive the gold Honor Pin and wear the blue and white Honor Cord and/or Medallion at graduation. There are opportunities for mentorship from the Chapter Sponsor and networking with peers. Interested dancers should visit santorellidance.com for more information and to register for classes.