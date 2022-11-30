West Clermont’s girls basketball team endured a rocky start to pick up a key non-league win on Tuesday, November 22.

It was an early-season test against one of the better teams in the Southwest District but the Lady Wolves were up to the challenge, emerging with a 55-46 win.

“I wasn’t too excited to play this kind of game our game one,” West Clermont head coach Jeff Click said. “One of the things that we have, we have some experience. The last couple years, we haven’t been bad but we haven’t been at the top level either. I think we have kids that are hungry to take the next step.”

The first quarter was a bit sluggish for both squads. West Clermont trailed 10-8 after one period.

“I told them before we went out, ‘The first 4-6 minutes are going to be kind of crazy,’” Click said. “It’s not going to be won or lost in the first four to six minutes. Get settled in, once you get settled in you can play how capable you are and that’s kind of what we did.”

The Lady Wolves trailed Lakota East 19-14 in the second quarter but rallied to close out the half on a 9-2 run. Kendra Gorsline picked up a loose ball late in the half and buried a shot at the buzzer to put the Lady Wolves ahead 23-21 at halftime.

“It was a great play, gave us momentum,” Click said. “I think we kept on with that.”

West Clermont controlled most of the second half, starting the third quarter with a 13-2 run to build a 12-point lead. Lakota East chipped away, cutting the advantage to four points, but the Lady Wolves had an answer for each run by the visitors.

West Clermont outscored Lakota East 32-25 in the second half to secure the victory, the program’s second win in three matchups with the Thunderhawks.

Seini Hicks made a mark in her West Clermont debut, securing a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Layla Lammert tallied 13 points, three assists and a pair of steals. Anna Swisshelm finished with 10 points and eight boards despite not scoring in the first half. She hit back-to-back three-point shots early in the third quarter to help West Clermont pull away.

“She really only had one good shot,” Click said. “When she’s a young player, she lets that bother her in the second half. Her maturity, she realized there wasn’t anything you can do about the first half. She stepped up and when she got opportunities she knocked them down.”

Paige Rodriguez scored six points off the bench. Gorsline and Layla Hale tallied two points each. Meagyn Riffle connected on a foul shot and finished with one point and two steals.

“We can figure out what group is capable of playing well,” Click said. “We have a good mix of youth, experience, talent, and toughness. All that was on display tonight. They’re really good, they have good guards. Madison French is a big-time problem. Every time we tried to extend it out, they answered. I liked that for us, we kept our composure and kept playing.”

In all, nine different West Clermont players entered the stat sheet. The senior class has adopted a team-first mentality this year and that was on full display in the opener, according to Click.

“They don’t care what happens, who scores or what goes on as long as they win,” Click said. “I think if you have that approach, good things happen. We fought through a lot of adversity, foul trouble in the first half, we played through that. We had everybody contribute, which shows our depth.”

West Clermont hosted Western Brown on Monday, November 28. The Lady Wolves improved to 2-0 with a 69-38 win in that matchup.

Hicks recorded another double-double, recording 17 points and 13 boards. Swisshelm tallied 12 points and six rebounds.

Hale led all scorers with 20 points. She also had three steals and five rebounds. Natalie Collins tallied two points with Riffle adding three. Rodriguez and Schmidt scored five each. Lammert totaled three points and three assists. Acuff had three assists and two points.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to return to the court on Thursday, December 1 with a road matchup at Anderson.