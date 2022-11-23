The Grant Career Center held its very first Service Learning Day, The Grant Give Back, on Oct. 24. More than 300 students completed 61 projects across Southern Clermont County using their talents to paint, repair, build, and revitalize 30 public and private properties in the school districts that Grant Career Center serves, which are Bethel-Tate Local Schools, Williamsburg Local School District, Felicity-Franklin Local School District, and New Richmond Exempted Village School District.

Gabriel Hafer, a New Richmond Junior, said, “We assisted a 90-year-old woman who needed her porch handrail repaired and lowered so she could climb her stairs…… The Grant Give Back event was a fantastic experience. I ended the day with two new friends, the event was enjoyable, and why not help others.”

Michael Parry, Grant Career Center Superintendent said, “We are very excited to be doing service projects in our community and showcasing our students’ hard work. We enjoy giving back to our community, which has always been so supportive of our school. Milacron, Empower Youth, Dualite, Village Hardware, and Team Denton are among our gracious sponsors. Our staff spent countless hours organizing their projects and bringing many of their personal tools to these projects. Today, our staff and students went above and beyond.”

Jake Winter, a Felicity-Franklin Junior, said, “The Grant Give Back was a really fun experience. I got to meet new people that I hadn’t had the chance to meet yet, I left with new friends.”

“Thank You Grant Career Center, for your work at our schools and for your work bettering our community…..” shared Matt Earley, Williamsburg Local School District Superintendent, via Twitter.