Ohio Valley Voices’ Emerging Leaders Group (ELG) is hosting an event for GivingTuesday at Bishop’s Quarter in Loveland, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on November 29th, 2022.

Ohio Valley Voices is an early intervention program that helps children who are deaf and hard of hearing learn how to speak and listen through the use of cochlear implants and hearing aids. The GivingTuesday event will aid the organization’s fundraising efforts to support OVV children and programs.

This year, the Emerging Leaders Group is taking on a goal to raise awareness and funds to help children who are deaf and hard of hearing in the Greater Cincinnati area.

You can join Ohio Valley Voices staff and the Emerging Leaders Group members at the Bishop’s Quarter to find out more about their mission and take part in a raffle. The winner will receive a prize that includes two VIP tickets to the OVV Annual Gala with a private experience with award-winning mixologist, Molly Wellmann.

All proceeds from the event will go to support Ohio Valley Voices programs.