The Ohio Department of Development and Adams Brown Community Action Agency want to

remind senior citizens in Ohio that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal

poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating

costs. Senior citizens may go to their local Area Agency on Aging office for help with assembling

the required documents and completing their HEAP application. Senior citizens may also visit

www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online or to download a copy of the application.

When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

• Most recent utility bills

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain

income types)

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the

HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2023.

For more information or assistance with applying for a HEAP benefit, contact ABCAP Brown

County office (937) 378-6041 and ABCAP Adams County office at (937) 695-0316.

To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired

clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.