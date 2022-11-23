Self-advocates received appreciation awards for partnering with the Kiwanis Club of the East Fork Region to become an Aktion Club, for their service projects in the community, and for learning to speak up for themselves. Pictured, from left, is Dylan Johnson, Ellen Thompson, Austin Porter, Ethan Stuempfle, Mark Iles, Scott Baker, Betty Barg, and Jason Scott. Photo courtesy Lisa E. Davis, Director of Community Relations, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The May We Help organization was recognized for its commitment to helping families find adaptive equipment for children and adults served at Clermont DD. Pictured, from left, is Beth Martin, Director of Early Childhood; Rob Siedeman and Bill Sand, one of the original three men who started May We Help. Photo courtesy Lisa E. Davis, Director of Community Relations, Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

October 25 was a night to remember for the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont) as they recognized community members, friends, and unsung heroes who go above and beyond to support people with disabilities in our community.

Clermont DD held their “Good Fortune Recognition Dinner” at Norlyn Manor to honor several people for the good work they do in the disability field. Superintendent Dan Ottke welcomed the crowd, explaining there was a lot to be celebrated.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to come together at a dinner setting for this event since 2019,” said Ottke. “October 25 marks the actual 55th anniversary of County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in the State of Ohio. We are happy to be able to share our anniversary with you.”

Providers were recognized for delivering exemplary services to individuals by caring for their personal needs, connecting individuals to social aspects in the community, and coaching them to learn skills that will help establish lasting relationships. TruCare Provider Services received the agency Provider of the Year Award for their efforts to assist several people in need of support within the Clermont County community.

Danae Riggs received the Provider of the Year Award for her willingness to think about serving people in non-traditional ways while helping them make connections within their community to build natural supports.

Nine members of the Aktion Club of Clermont County were present and received recognition certificates for their volunteer work in the community. The Self Advocate of the Year Award was given to Abby Minardi for her efforts to inspire others to speak up for themselves. This year, Minardi attended an Aktion Club Leadership Day in Columbus, bringing back at least three service projects to organize for the Clermont County Group. She serves as Secretary for the Aktion Club and is employed by Fifth Third Bank.

Melissa Lynch of Clermont DD received the Families Connected Advocate of the Year award. The award is named for the former nonprofit “Families Connected of Clermont County,” which was founded by Jean Houston and Brenda Cox. These women were tireless advocates for people with developmental disabilities. Lynch was presented this award because of her work as a therapist where she consistently assists people to navigate the various systems that can be challenging.

The Goddard School of Loveland was recognized as Employer of the Year. When an employee chose to leave their school, the Goddard School staff reached out to Clermont DD to ask if there were any interested job seekers in our Community Employment Department. They have since hired three individuals from Clermont DD.

Little Caesars Pizza also received an Employer Recognition Certificate for hiring people with developmental disabilities. Their most tenured staff were hired through Clermont DD’s employment department. One has worked there for fifteen years; the other for fourteen years.

The Milford High School Future Teaching Professions Academy received the Group Volunteer of the Year Award. Jenn Norsworthy and her students have assisted the Wildey School with a winter holiday carnival for the past three years. They assist with games, crafts, and other activities during the carnival and, because of their enthusiasm, the students at the Wildey School look forward to their visit each year.

Jack Duncan and Keely Bailey received the Individual Volunteer of the Year awards. Duncan and Bailey began volunteering to obtain service hours for the Milford Junior High Honor Society. They have helped produce a Haunted Drive Thru skit for the past three years, helped a partner agency fill summer learning backpacks, and assisted with clean-up at this year’s Clermont DD 55th anniversary summer picnic.

The Early Childhood Recognition Award was presented to the May We Help organization. They have assisted children in the Clermont DD Early Intervention Program with retrofitting basic adaptive equipment into superhero bikes, which makes using adaptive equipment fun and cool. They also held an equipment swap at Clermont DD so parents of children and adults with disabilities could look at what equipment was available and “swap out” what they currently had for something better suited to their person’s needs.

The Clermont DD Partnerships and Collaborations Award was given to the Kiwanis Club of the East Fork Region. Kiwanis asked to sponsor an Aktion Club specifically designed for people with developmental disabilities. They have included the individuals in several community projects and are looking forward to helping them establish service projects in the next year.

Bob and Judy Raub received the Friends of DD Award for their overall generosity to those served at Clermont DD. They have attended social activities and events and have become big supporters of the agency as a whole.

The Community Leader of the Year Award was presented to Karen Scherra. Throughout the many years she served as director of the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board, Scherra partnered with Clermont DD on several committees. She also collaborated on grants and helped secure funding to support people who had co-occurring needs in the mental health and developmental disability fields.

Several staff were nominated for Clermont DD’s Triumph Award. Those honored with a nomination were: Steve Barnes, Service & Support Administrator; Karla Bolser, Medicaid Clerk; Jackie Burriss, Wildey School Instructor Assistant; Kari Carnahan, Medicaid Clerk; Lisa Davis, Community Relations Director; Suzanne Diesel, Wildey School Secretary; Carolyn Dressell, Community Support Secretary; Kelli Hahn, Wildey School Instructor; Keith Hammond, Service and Support Administrator; Polly Heather, Wildey School Instructor; Jay Hoffman, Wildey School Occupational Therapist; Connie Kearney, Wildey School Instructor Assistant; Renae Leyendecker, Wildey Instructor Assistant; Leslie Long, Early Intervention Physical Therapist; Joyce Luce, SSA Administrative Assistant; Elizabeth Moran, Community Integration Manager; Kathie O’Callaghan, Wildey School Instructor; Pam Perrotti, Wildey School Instructor; Nicola Redmond, Wildey School Speech Therapist; Denise Reynolds, Wildey Instructor Assistant; Sandy Stanford, Wildey Physical Therapist; Courtney Sullivan, Wildey Instructor Assistant; Cole VanDyke, Wildey School Instructor; Sandra Vanzant, Wildey Instructor Assistant; Martha Weiderhold, Wildey School Nurse; Julie White, Wildey School Instructor; and Katelyn Willoughby, Investigative Agent.

Keith Hammond, Service and Support Administrator, was the winner of the Staff Triumph Award. Hammond is a committed and dedicated employee who serves a large number of people who have developmental disabilities. He also finds time to volunteer by attending awareness events, activities for adults, and builds relationship with families and individuals along the way.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” said Superintendent Ottke. “It brings together so many people in our community. Individuals we serve, families, providers, community stakeholders, employers, and staff…we appreciate and applaud you all.”

Clermont DD hosts the Good Fortune Recognition Dinner each year in October. The dinner’s name was created in 2014 because it is Clermont DD’s “good fortune” to have the chance to work with so many dedicated people in the Clermont County community.

For more information about the Clermont DD agency, visit clermontdd.org.