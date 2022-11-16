John Lindner got his dream job at Procter and Gamble- what he thought was going to be the beginning of his working career. In September of 1967, he received his dreaded draft notice. He was pretty upset and thought about going to Canada to evade the draft. “It was just a thought, nothing more. My father was a World War 2 veteran, I had to step up and do my part just like he did”, he recalled.

He reported to Fort Benning, Georgia. John thought he was in pretty good shape and that basic training was going to be a snap. “It was more strenuous than I thought it was going to be. We ran all the time: before breakfast, between buildings and in place while waiting in line for chow. The army got me in really good shape”, he stated.

His mother, father, girlfriend and his fourteen year-old sister Hilda traveled to Fort Benning for John’s graduation, “We were very proud of John. What sticks with me most about that trip was that John had a bad cold.”, remembered Hilda.

Fort Leavenworth, Kansas was John’s next stop where he received his Advanced Infantry Training as a combat engineer. The primary mission of the combat engineer in Vietnam was bridge and road construction and sweeping for mines planted by the Viet Cong in the country’s dirt roads. He was trained on how to operate front end loaders, back hoes, and trucks of various sizes including the five ton dump truck. “The training was a lot of fun, especially driving the five ton dump truck. I spent a lot of my time in Vietnam driving the big dump truck.”

John arrived in Vietnam just as the deadly TET offensive began. After initial processing, he was posted to the sprawling base at Long Binh. In the early morning hours of January 31, 1968, a sixty man team of Viet Cong sappers infiltrated the base and laid explosive satchel charges in the huge ammunition dump. At 7:30 am the charges exploded, leading to the detonation of 2.4 million pounds of artillery shells. The explosion was felt in Saigon, nearly eleven miles away.

John, who had been in Vietnam just a few days, was in his barracks at Long Binh when the depot blew. It was a rude introduction to the war. “It was really scary. We wondered what the hell did we get ourselves in to.” Despite the pyrotechnics, no one from his company was wounded.

John and his unit were tasked with building a portion of Highway 1, the main north-south road in Vietnam. John was hauling rock in his five ton dump truck when his convoy was ambushed by the Viet Cong. Again, no one was wounded in the engagement, although John found several bullet holes in his truck afterwards.

John was assigned temporary duty on top of Nui Ba Den. (The name translates to Black Virgin Mountain. Shrines on the mountain honor a legendary Vietnamese woman who flung herself from the peak rather than being forced to marry a man she didn’t love.) The extinct volcano rises 3200 feet above the Mekong River Delta and is located within a few miles of the Ho Chi Minh trail.

Because of its location and height, Nui Ba Den held strategic value for the American war effort. An important signal and communication facility was built on the mountain’s top. A quarry and rock crusher was operated by the Americans at the mountain’s base. (Goshen resident John McCoy died in a jeep accident while he patrolled the area near the rock crusher.) Meanwhile, the Viet Cong occupied the caves that honeycombed the mountain’s midsection.

John was choppered to the 100 man mountain top facility to begin his thirty day assignment. His main job was to repair the damage done by the Viet Cong who emerged nightly from their caves to fire rockets and mortar shells at the base above them. The defenders, hoping to catch the enemy in the open, frequently poured fire over the lip of the mountain. John’s unit received a presidential citation for their time at Nui Ba Den while he earned a Combat Infantry Badge.

Vietnamese food never became a favorite with John. He just couldn’t get past the fish heads and nouc nam- fermented fish sauce. To this day he won’t eat rice.

It wasn’t all work for the combat engineer. Off duty G.I.s spent a lot of time in the enlisted men’s club- shooting pool, listening to music, sharing stories and drinking cheap beer. Once, after an evening visiting the club, John and several of his buddies were caught raiding the closed chow hall in search of something to eat. He lost a stripe and had to fill sandbags as punishment for his transgression.

John came home after his one year tour of duty in Vietnam. He was disturbed by the images of anti war protesters he saw on television. He was very proud of his service and still is 50 years later. “It made me a better person”, he stated.

Gary Knepp is Clermont County’s honorary historian and is the author of eight books about Clermont’s history. Knepp’s website is www.garyknepp.com