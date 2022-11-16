We had a very good year in 2022 with Laura and Derrick Daniels as WM and WP. These two young members were also Page and Aide to the DGM of District 22. It was a pleasure to welcome two new members in 2022 and we have plans to continue to increase our membership in 2023. At Grand Chapter on September 26th Goshen Chapter was awarded a special accomplishment award. We are proud of our charitable work, our scholarship program, our Christmas benevolence and the fun and fellowship we shred with each other this year. NOW! We are moving on to 2023 with anticipation and excitement. On October 25th the 2023 core of Officers were installed. Worthy Matron Melissa Pike and Worthy Patron John Benthien will be leading the Chapter.