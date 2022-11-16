Nov. 8 was Election Day, and voters across Clermont County turned out to cast their ballots in Congressional and Statehouse races, as well as state and local issues.

Clermont County Board of Elections Deputy Director Christopher Andrew Dennison explained that Clermont County is home to 145,532 registered voters.

In this election, the unofficial results show 79,627 ballots were cast, which is a 54.71 percent voter turnout.

Dennison added that of those ballots cast, 53,420 electors visited their polling location on Election Day, 17,662 voted absentee by mail, and 8,545 voted absentee in person.

While the 2022 mid-term elections drew a lot of focus, comparatively, Dennison explained, voter turnout for the 2018 midterm was slightly higher at 57.25 percent.

There were no staffing issues at the polls in Clermont County. Dennison said the Clermont County Board of Elections team of poll worker recruiters did an excellent job of placing precinct election officials in positions across the county.

He explained that to run a smooth election, Clermont County needs 672 poll workers to staff the 168 precincts with four workers each.

“We recruited more workers than necessary allowing us to place workers at polling locations with last-minute cancellations. Every precinct was fully staffed for the November midterm election,” Dennison said in an email interview.

When it comes to maintaining election integrity, Dennison said that in Clermont County, the safety of the voters and poll workers has always been a priority.

“We’ve augmented our poll worker training to include a module on de-escalating potentially violent situations,” Dennison explained. “Additional resources have been developed to provide voters at the polls with information on Ohio’s secure election process.”

When asked if there were any lessons learned from this election or if there is there anything the election staff might do differently, Dennison responded by saying,” When a voter has a question on Election Day or is confused about a process it gives us an opportunity to explore into that process and develop additional training points or update the process. Our poll workers are given a survey shortly after the election cycle completes and we use this input to guide future training sessions.”