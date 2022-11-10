Mary Elizabeth (nee Johnson) Mickles of Batavia, OH, formerly of Newtonsville, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2022, at the age of 83. Born on May 18, 1939, in Rose Hill, Virginia. Beloved wife of the late Charles Mickles. Loving mother of Robert “Wayne” (Jan) Mickles, Angela (Albert) Stahl, Justin Mickles and the late Ernest Mickles and Randy Mickles. Caring grandmother of Chuck (Amy) Mickles, Anna Mickles, Christina Mickles, Brian (Valerie) Mickles, Scott (Shonee) West, Adrian Mickles, Christopher (Audra) Mickles, Lindsay Mickles, David (Wendi) Stahl, Robin (Ryan) Ninichuck, Daniel (Aimee) Stahl, Makayla (Clay) Wright and Kassie Stahl. Proud great-grandmother of Dale, Alyssa and Keirstine Mickles, Debrah Bonnell, Cody Noble, Faith Trenthem, Clayton and Kailyn Williams, Vincent, Alexander, and Anthony Mickles, Lillyan Crider, Addie West, Ashlie Hillyer, Gabriel and Fiona Mickles, Teddy and Ashlyn Conley, Kayla, Rylynn and Adalyn Ninichuck, Alisa, Emma and Jaden Stahl, Alexis and Elizabeth Eyre, Isabelle, Lily and Seth Mickles and the late Hope Vanzant. Dear sister of the late Earl and James Johnson and Margaret Strunk. Cherished daughter of the late Robert and Beatrice (nee Taylor) Johnson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Mary enjoyed cooking, peonies and gospel music. She loved spending time at her restaurant, “The Gathering Place” because of the wonderful friends she made there. Friends were received from 10 AM to 12 Noon on Wednesday, November 9 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services began at 12 Noon. Interment, Plainview Cemetery, Newtonsville, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mary Mickles to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45243