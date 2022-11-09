The Tri-State Warbird Museum [TSWM] will be hosting several events on Saturday, November 12th to celebrate Veterans Day and honor our veterans and active-duty military. Beginning at 10:30 A.M Coffee with Kilroy provides free coffee, donuts, and bagels for veterans. Veterans can enter a raffle to win one of five rides during the flight demo of the B-25 and the P-51 at noon.

From 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM veterans can enjoy Mickey’s Mexican Food Truck with 50% discount for veterans. From 12:00 to 12:30 PM there will be a B-25 and P-51 Flight Demo and five veterans will have a chance to win a ride, weather permitting. Registration for the drawing will held be during Coffee with Kilroy at 10:30 A.M.

At 1:00 PM The Lecture Series features Mike Monahan, Vietnam Veteran, and author of “Chico’s Promise. His presentation, “The Dog Days of Vietnam” will focus on his experiences walking point with his scout dog, Chico, in Vietnam in 1969. Chico saved Mike’s life and the lives of others by alerting on a trip wire attached to explosives. At the end of the war over 4300 dogs were abandoned or euthanized. Mike will be signing his latest book, “Chico’s Promise”. Mike is the founder of a 501 (c)(3) with a mission to save 50,000 dogs in Chico’s memory by paying rescue fees at no-kill shelters nation-wide. For more information visit www.chicospromise.org.

TSWM was formed in 2003 with a commitment to preserve the aircraft of World War II, educate our visitors on America’s role in WWII. Since that time over 1.5 million people have toured the facility and/or seen the museum’s restored aircraft gracing the skies at airshows around the country. Continuing to grow, the museum aircraft collection now consists of 11 significant WWII aircraft with additional acquisitions planned. Included in the collection are rare airworthy aircraft such as the authentically restored RNZAF P-40M Kittyhawk and Fw 190 F-8. TSWM is excited to play a significant role in the education of American history to future generations of Tri-State youth. For additional information and future events go to www.tswm.org