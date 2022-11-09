Starting this month (November), the Clermont County Park District is hosting an Evening Lecture Series with a different fascinating topic each month. Lectures will be held on the second Wednesdays of each month starting 6:30 p.m. in the Pattison Park Lodge. Presentations are geared towards adults and teens and are free and open to all. Come mingle, share some refreshments and learn!

The first lecture, Planting for Birds, will explore some of the relationships between plants and birds, tips on how we can grow plants to help birds thrive, as well as resources for selections of beautiful native plants. It will be held on Wednesday, November 9.

The lecture series includes “Taking Great Nature Photos with a Cellphone” in December, “Coyotes in our Community” in January, “Homebrewing for Beginners” in February, and “Helping Orphaned and Injured Wildlife” in March.