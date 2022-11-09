The Felicity-Franklin Local School District is proud to announce its partnership with HealthSource of Ohio to offer high quality medical services to the entire community. The new HealthSource Felicity School Based Health Center will provide the following health services to its

community members:

● Acute illness and injury treatment

● Annual preventive exams, well child checks, sports or work physicals

● Asthma and other chronic illness diagnosis and management

● Immunizations and vaccinations

● Routine lab tests

● Medication prescriptions

● Mobile dental services

HealthSource accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare. For uninsured patients, the new Health Center will offer a discounted sliding fee program, based on income and family size.

HealthSource Felicity is located at 105 Market Street, Suite 100, at the front entrance of the Felicity-Franklin Elementary School. Remember, this facility is open to the entire community, not just students and staff of the Felicity-Franklin Local School District. These services are being provided at no cost to the school district.

Want to know more? You are invited to attend an Open House/Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, November 16th, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the new facility. Tour the new Health Center and meet the staff. Enjoy refreshment and giveaways. Entertainment will be provided by the Felicity-Franklin Marching Band. If you would like additional information, please E-mail Chelsie Hornsby at chornsby@hsohio.org. Hope to see you there.