The Clermont County Board of Elections has scheduled Board Meetings for the November 2022 General Election as follows:

November 8, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. – Election Day Board Meeting.

November 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. – Opening of the Official Canvass, review of provisional ballots, and rescheduled monthly board meeting.

November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. – Certification of the November 2022 General Election.

The meetings will be held at the Board Office, 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia, 45103.